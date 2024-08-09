4 Best Devices for Introducing a Friend to Home Automation

Home automation is hot right now. It is only going to get hotter as technology improves. If you are not on board yet, it is only a matter of time. If you are, there is no better time than right now to introduce a friend to home automation. Help someone you know get ready for a much smarter future.

Introducing a friend to home automation generally means picking one or two devices you can either recommend or give as gifts. But beware. Some home automation devices are not suitable for beginners. Also be aware of the fact that, because you are the one introducing your friend to home automation, you are also the one that person will turn to with questions and problems.

For your own sanity, introduce your friend to devices that are easy enough to understand and use. Start simple. As your friend gains an appreciation for smart home technology, their knowledge should also increase. Then you can get into more advanced devices.

1. Start With a Smart Plug

So, what are the best entry level devices for people new to home automation? One of my favorites is the smart plug. And in fact, I just bought one for my own home. I intend to use it when charging my golf cart and lawn mower. I will be able to use my cell phone to turn the power on and off without ever stepping outside.

A smart plug is a fantastic device for first timers. It gives people new to home automation an opportunity to get used to the idea of controlling devices with a phone. And if you can find one that can be programmed, a smart plug is ideal for learning how to program devices without the risk of messing something up – like a thermostat.

2. Smart Lights Are Cool, Too

Along the same lines as the smart plug is the smart light. A smart light is either a light fixture or a bulb with built-in automation capabilities. Smart lights are pretty basic devices. They are easy to understand and hard to mess up. They are the perfect device for first timers who know absolutely nothing about home automation.

The most basic smart lights are limited to automated activation and deactivation. You use a cell phone or smart home hub to turn them on or off. Through that same device, a smart light can also be programmed. If you are looking for something more advanced, look at smart bulbs with built in brightness control and different colors.

3. A Smart Lock on the Door

All the devices described in this post have been chosen for ease-of-use and simplicity – in terms of understanding. The smart lock belongs on this list. A smart lock is an electronic lock that eliminates the need for keys. Smart locks still come with keys for backup purposes.

Vivint Smart Home has an entire post on smart locks and the keyless entry they afford. In a nutshell, a smart lock can be accessed with a numerical keypad, a biometric scanner, or even a cell phone. The easiest type to use is the keypad type. You just punch in your 4-digit code to lock and unlock the door.

An added benefit of introducing your friend to home automation via the smart lock is getting them used to the idea of remote access. With a smart lock installed, your friend does not have to be home to lock and unlock the door. Access is possible with nothing more than a mobile device and an internet connection.

The added convenience a smart lock offers is a nice introduction to home automation’s capabilities above and beyond mere function. For example, isn’t it more convenient to give out-of-town guests a temporary access code rather than running to the hardware store to make them a set of keys?

4. You Can Try a Smart Speaker

Undoubtedly, some of your friends would do better with a smart speaker as that first home automation device. Devices from brands like Google and Amazon are extremely popular. They are also pretty easy to use. Once you get used to the idea of talking to a plastic box, using a smart speaker becomes second nature.

There is an added benefit to this particular device as well: using your smart speaker as a home automation hub. For example, many of today’s smart lights are compatible with popular smart speakers from Amazon and Google. Choose the right lighting fixtures and your friend could use his smart speaker to turn lights on and off by way of voice command.

For someone who is new to home automation, voice activation is the bomb. Your friend will be amazed by the ability to walk into his home, speak a single command, and turn on all the lights. Of course, you will probably have to help him program the device initially.

The Sky’s the Limit

I have given you a number of entry level devices that are perfect for introducing a friend to home automation. Once your friend masters these simple devices, the sky is literally the limit. Virtually anything that runs on electricity can be automated to one degree or another. The level of automation for any single device is determined only by its built-in capabilities.

You can add to this list of entry level devices with so many more. Introduce your friend to:

Smart thermostats

Wireless video cameras

Smart irrigation

Automated window blinds

Smart home entertainment systems

The list goes on and on. I’ve been following and writing on home automation for years, and I have seen some pretty incredible setups. I have seen some devices capable of doing things I had never even dreamed of before. But the thing is that every home automation buff needs to start somewhere.

You might be thinking of a friend right now, a friend you want to introduce to home automation. Go slow and start simple. One of the entry level devices mentioned in this post would be ideal.