Best Build Guide for Escoffier in Genshin Impact

Escoffier is one of the newest characters in Genshin Impact. Known as the Patissiere Supreme of Fontaine, this Cryo Polearm user brings powerful support abilities through her unique cooking-themed skills.

She deals off-field damage while healing your team and reducing enemy resistance. This guide will teach you everything you need to build Escoffier properly and get the most out of her.

What Makes Escoffier Special

Escoffier is a sub-damage dealer and support character who works off the field in Genshin Impact. She can deal Cryo damage while providing healing and making enemies weaker to attacks. Her abilities let her fit into Freeze teams and reaction-based teams while keeping your party healthy.

Her Elemental Skill is called Low-Temperature Cooking. When you use it, Escoffier summons a special Cooking Mek that follows your active character.

This device shoots Cryo attacks at enemies every second for 20 seconds. Her Elemental Burst is called Scoring Cuts. It deals area damage with Cryo element and heals all nearby party members based on her Attack stat.

What makes Escoffier special is her resistance shredding ability. When she hits enemies with her Skill or Burst, she lowers their Cryo and Hydro resistance.

The amount depends on how many Cryo or Hydro characters are in your party. With one character it gives 5% reduction, two gives 10%, three gives 15%, but four Cryo or Hydro characters gives a massive 55% reduction.

This huge jump makes her extremely powerful in teams that only use Cryo and Hydro elements.

Escoffier works best when you keep her off the field after using her skills. Her Cooking Mek keeps attacking while she is switched out. This makes her very useful in teams that focus on Freeze reactions and elemental mixing.

Best Weapons for Escoffier

Choosing the right weapon makes a big difference for Escoffier. Here are the best choices:

Weapon Rarity Why It’s Good Symphonist of Scents 5 Star Her best weapon with Attack and damage bonuses for healing Staff of Homa 5 Star Strong Critical Rate weapon with HP scaling Lumidouce Elegy 5 Star Good Critical stats for damage dealers Favonius Lance 4 Star Helps generate energy for the whole team Tamayuratei no Ohanashi 4 Star Best free option with Attack and Energy Recharge

Symphonist of Scents is the best weapon for Escoffier. It increases her Attack and damage output while also buffing the Attack of characters she heals. It works perfectly with her role as both damage dealer and healer.

If you want a good option without spending money, Tamayuratei no Ohanashi is your best pick. It gives both Attack percent and Energy Recharge to help you use her Burst more often.

However, this weapon was from a limited event and cannot be obtained anymore. Favonius Lance is a good alternative that helps your whole team get energy faster.

Best Artifacts for Escoffier

Artifacts are very important for building Escoffier the right way. Here’s what you need.

The best artifact set for Escoffier is called Golden Troupe. This set makes her Elemental Skill damage much stronger.

It gives 20% more Skill damage with two pieces and another 25% more when your character is off the field with four pieces. Since Escoffier works off the field, this set is perfect for her.

If you don’t have that set, you can use Blizzard Strayer instead. This set works great in Freeze teams and gives Critical Rate when enemies are frozen. It makes Escoffier deal more damage when fighting frozen enemies.

For a more supportive build, you can use Noblesse Oblige. This set makes your Elemental Burst stronger and gives an Attack boost to your whole team after you use the Burst.

Main Stats and Substats

Build these stats for the best results:

Main Stats:

Sands piece: Attack Percent or Energy Recharge

Goblet piece: Cryo Damage Percent

Circlet piece: Critical Rate or Critical Damage

Substats to Look For:

Energy Recharge

Critical Rate and Critical Damage

Attack Percent

Elemental Mastery

Escoffier needs good Attack to make her healing stronger and unlock her full damage potential.

Energy Recharge is very important because it helps you use her Burst more often for healing. The amount you need depends on your team, but aim for 140% to 180% Energy Recharge.

Try to keep your Critical Rate and Critical Damage balanced. A good ratio is 1 to 2, like 60% Critical Rate and 120% Critical Damage. This makes sure your Cooking Mek attacks deal strong damage consistently.

How to Play Escoffier

Playing Escoffier well is pretty straightforward:

Use your support characters to set up helpful effects Activate Escoffier’s Elemental Skill to summon the Cooking Mek Switch to your main damage dealer Let the Cooking Mek attack enemies automatically Use Escoffier’s Elemental Burst when your team needs healing Keep fighting with your main damage dealer Use the Skill again when it comes off cooldown

Try to keep Escoffier’s Cooking Mek active as much as possible. The device applies Cryo to enemies constantly, which helps create Freeze reactions. Use her Burst when your team’s health gets low or when you need to apply the resistance shred to tough enemies quickly.

Talent Priority

Level up her talents in this order:

Elemental Skill first because it’s your main damage source Elemental Burst second for stronger healing Normal Attack last because you rarely use it

Get both her Skill and Burst to high levels for best results. You can ignore her Normal Attack since Escoffier almost never uses basic attacks in combat.

Best Team Compositions

Escoffier works best in these team types:

Freeze Teams:

Escoffier + Furina + Ayaka + Kazuha

Escoffier + Mona + Ayaka + Shenhe

Escoffier + Neuvillette + Furina + Hydro support

Key Points:

Always use 4 Cryo or Hydro characters to get the 55% resistance shred

Pair with Furina for extra damage and healing synergy

Use Ayaka or Neuvillette as your main damage dealer

Add another Cryo or Hydro support for extra effects

Escoffier fits perfectly into Freeze teams because she provides everything they need. She applies Cryo constantly, heals your team, and makes enemies much weaker to Cryo and Hydro attacks.

Constellation Value

Escoffier’s constellations make her better:

First constellation gives 60% Cryo Critical Damage to the whole team

Second constellation makes teammate Cryo attacks deal bonus damage

Fourth constellation improves her healing significantly

Sixth constellation adds powerful Cryo explosions to her attacks

The first constellation is great for most players who want more damage. However, Escoffier works very well even without any constellations. You don’t need to get her constellations unless you really want to maximize her power.