The Best Online Conveyancers in The UK: A Comparison Guide

Navigating property moves alone is challenging. To avoid delays, choosing online conveyancers who prioritise speed and clarity is essential. This guide compares the top five providers in the UK to help you move with confidence.

1. My Home Move Conveyancing

My Home Move Conveyancing is part of Simplify, the UK’s largest independent conveyancing services group. With over 300 experts across the UK, they’re ideal for those seeking a comprehensive service from a single provider.

Services : Expert conveyancing with transparent pricing, alongside specialist services, including equity release and shared ownership

: Expert conveyancing with transparent pricing, alongside specialist services, including equity release and shared ownership Key benefits : Dedicated Move Specialist and award-winning online management tool for 24/7 tracking

: Dedicated Move Specialist and award-winning online management tool for 24/7 tracking Added value: Integrated home setup via Just Move In, removals through AnyVan, and RICs Home Surveys with The Moving Portal

2. Muve

Muve is a firm known for transaction speed and proactive case management. Named 2022 and 2024’s National Conveyancing Firm of the Year, they’re a great choice for movers on a tight schedule.

Conveyancing services : Standard conveyancing plus ‘Muve Lightspeed’, a premium fast-track designed for 5-week transactions

: Standard conveyancing plus ‘Muve Lightspeed’, a premium fast-track designed for 5-week transactions Key benefits : Personal in-house account manager and conveyancer with guaranteed weekly updates, and fully digital 24/7 case tracking portal

: Personal in-house account manager and conveyancer with guaranteed weekly updates, and fully digital 24/7 case tracking portal Added value: A ‘No Move, No Legal Fee’ policy, and fixed-fee transparency

3. Homeward Legal

Homeward Legal provides clear, cost-effective support across England and Wales. They prioritise consumer protection and cost transparency, perfect for movers concerned with property chain financial risks.

Services : Residential conveyancing for buying and selling with specialist support for first-time buyer schemes

: Residential conveyancing for buying and selling with specialist support for first-time buyer schemes Key benefits: A strict fixed-fee policy and a ‘No Completion, No Fee’ promise to protect your investment

Added value: Search and Survey Protection to cover costs of your next search if your initial transaction collapses

4. Express Conveyancing

Express Conveyancing bridges the gap between traditional solicitor expertise and digital convenience. They’re best suited for complex property needs and commercial transitions.

Conveyancing services : Covers a broad spectrum of property law, from new builds to property auctions and commercial leases

: Covers a broad spectrum of property law, from new builds to property auctions and commercial leases Key benefits : A dual support system with an assigned solicitor and dedicated case manager

: A dual support system with an assigned solicitor and dedicated case manager Added value: Fixed-fee pricing with a ‘No Completion, No Fee’ guarantee for residential and commercial properties

5. HomeOwners Alliance

HomeOwners Alliance is a property resource and comparison hub helping simplify the UK real estate market. They give trusted advice to help you compare vetted solicitors during the early research stages.

Conveyancing services : Instant comparison tool for conveyancing, mortgages, and home surveys, and specialist advice for leases and estate agency selection

: Instant comparison tool for conveyancing, mortgages, and home surveys, and specialist advice for leases and estate agency selection Key benefits : Generate five competitive quotes in under two minutes, saving £490 on average

: Generate five competitive quotes in under two minutes, saving on average Added value: Supplementary resources, including free expert mortgage advice, and Homebuyer Protection Insurance.

Making your choice

When choosing online conveyancers, prioritise firms offering a fixed-fee guarantee, cost protections, and a 24/7 digital portal so you’re always in the loop. The best online conveyancer balances professional expertise with digital efficiency, allowing you to focus on the excitement of your new home.