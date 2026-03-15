The Meaning Behind the Block

The “Block” in Madsen Block represents the future of finance — blockchain technology, decentralized markets, and the foundational building blocks of a new global financial system.

For founder Craig Andrews, the name reflects the intersection of personal vision and technological transformation. Madsen Block, created by Craig Andrews, represents where disciplined strategy meets the rapidly evolving infrastructure of decentralized finance.

It symbolizes why Craig Andrews built Madsen Block and how the firm approaches the markets: with innovation, structure, and a deep understanding of blockchain’s potential to reshape global finance.

Where It Began: Craig Andrews Solves a Global Problem

The story of Madsen Block begins in 2013, when entrepreneur Craig Andrews encountered a frustrating challenge faced by many international operators: moving money efficiently across borders.

At the time, traditional financial institutions were slow, expensive, and burdened by layers of bureaucracy.

International transfers could take days, sometimes weeks, while fees and compliance barriers made global transactions unnecessarily complicated.

This problem led Craig Andrews to discover the early world of cryptocurrency.

When Craig Andrews first explored Bitcoin, it became clear that blockchain technology offered a radically different solution — decentralized, near-instant value transfer without reliance on traditional financial intermediaries.

For Craig Andrews, cryptocurrency was not simply a new asset class. It represented the beginning of a new financial infrastructure.

The motivation was never about chasing trends.

It was about solving a real-world problem through emerging technology.

Crisis as Catalyst: Craig Andrews Enters the Trading Arena

Years later, during the global disruption surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, markets entered one of the most volatile periods in modern financial history.

While many industries slowed down, crypto markets accelerated, producing rapid price movements and unprecedented liquidity.

During this period, Craig Andrews immersed himself deeply in the mechanics of crypto derivatives and perpetual futures trading.

The learning curve was steep. Markets moved quickly, leverage amplified risk, and mistakes were costly.

But through constant observation and experimentation, Craig Andrews began identifying recurring patterns within market structure — liquidity zones, liquidation cascades, and behavioral inefficiencies that repeatedly appeared across crypto markets.

For Craig Andrews, trading evolved beyond speculation. It became an exercise in engineering better decision systems for volatile markets.

These insights ultimately laid the foundation for the trading philosophy behind Madsen Block.

The Evolution: Engineering Asymmetric Advantage

Over the past several years, Craig Andrews and the Madsen Block team have been developing a proprietary algorithmic trading framework designed to operate within the Bitcoin derivatives ecosystem.

At the core of the strategy is a highly engineered algorithmic system focused on asymmetric risk positioning — a structure designed by Craig Andrews to pursue outsized returns while maintaining disciplined risk controls.

The Madsen Block trading engine, developed under the direction of Craig Andrews, operates using several core principles:

Trading USDT-margined perpetual futures contracts across major exchanges

Maintaining the majority of capital in USDT stable coins to minimize base volatility

Allocating a small, calculated percentage of capital to long-term positions in Bitcoin and select alt coins

Applying data-driven logic, liquidity analysis, and strict risk management to maintain a systematic edge in volatile markets

Through this engineered framework, Craig Andrews designed Madsen Block to operate with discipline and structure in one of the fastest-moving financial markets ever created.

The goal is not simply to trade.

The goal is to build a smarter trading system capable of identifying asymmetric opportunity across crypto market cycles.