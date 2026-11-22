Few numbers in gambling get quoted as often as payout rates. You see them on slot machine glass, in casino app menus, and in comparison tables. Yet most players have a fuzzy idea of what a “90% payout” actually means, and that fuzziness gives rise to some stubborn myths. Below, we work through seven of the most common ones and explain what the numbers really say.

Myth 1: A 90% Payout Means You Get $90 Back for Every $100 You Play

This is the myth that causes the most confusion. The payout rate, usually called return to player (RTP), is an average measured over a very large number of games. It is not a promise about what happens during your session. The Gambling Commission in the UK explains that a machine showing 85% RTP does not mean you should expect to win back 85 pence for every £1 staked during a play session. Regulators in other jurisdictions, including the Missouri Gaming Commission, make the same point: the payback is calculated over millions of games, not a handful of spins on a Friday night.

Stacks of chips on a table tell you nothing about short-term results.

Myth 2: Higher Payout Rates Mean You Will Win More Often

A high RTP does not tell you how frequently you will win. It tells you how much of the total amount wagered is returned over time. A game can pay out a large percentage overall while delivering small wins now and then, or it can pay rarely and spectacularly. Frequency and size of wins are separate features of the game’s design, and the RTP only summarises the combined result.

This is also why the way payout information is presented matters. In 2025, researchers at the University of Nottingham studied more than 6,000 slot machine players and found that a typical “90% return to player” message increased perceived chances of winning compared with no message at all. The number sounds like a win rate, even though it is not one. Players who want a clearer picture of how games are rated often start by comparing published RTP figures from licensed operators, and a resource such as best payout online casinos can be a useful starting point, provided you check the numbers against the operator’s own disclosures.

Crazyvegas, for example, lists platforms by payout reputation, which makes it easier to see how different operators stack up before you commit any money.

Myth 3: A Slot That Has Not Paid Out Lately Is Due to Hit

This is the classic “due” myth, and it is false for modern machines. Slots and most casino games are governed by a random number generator (RNG). The RNG cycles through outcomes continuously, and the result is fixed at the moment you commit a bet. Previous spins have no bearing on the next one. A Wisconsin Department of Administration brochure on slot myths puts it plainly: a machine that has not paid out for a while has no greater chance of paying out in the future.

Working through the numbers shows why past results do not predict the next spin.

Myth 4: Casinos Quietly Adjust Payout Rates When Players Are Losing

Many players believe that a losing streak is the casino’s doing, with payout rates being tweaked in real time to drain their balance. In reality, licensed games are tested by independent laboratories before they go live, and the RTP is built into the game’s math. A losing streak is a normal part of variance, and it does not indicate a change in the underlying settings. The distinction matters: a game can be legitimately fair and still hand you a bad run of results.

There is one nuance worth knowing. Some machines are classed as “compensated,” meaning their odds can vary depending on results from previous games. The UK Gambling Commission notes that these machines are still random, and any change in behaviour must follow the approved design, not secret manipulation. Checking whether a machine is random or compensated is a better use of your attention than suspecting a hidden hand.

Myth 5: Playing More Games Guarantees the Published Payout

It is tempting to think that if you just keep playing, the RTP will eventually “catch up” with you. The math works differently. The RTP is an average across an enormous number of plays, and in the short term the outcome can be far from that average. Playing longer does not reduce the house edge on your session. It simply gives the house edge more time to play out, which is why many players find that the longer they stay, the more they lose.

Every hand and roll is independent of the ones before it.

Myth 6: A Game With a High Payout Is Always a Good Bet

A high RTP is a useful signal, but it is not the whole story. Volatility, bet size, bonus terms, and your own bankroll all shape what playing a game feels like. A high-RTP game with very volatile swings can drain a small budget faster than a lower-RTP game with frequent modest wins. Table games often have a clearly defined house edge, and the difference between a well-played and poorly-played blackjack hand can matter more than a few percentage points of slot payback.

Reading a game’s rules and betting within a set budget is usually more valuable than chasing the single highest number on the screen.

Myth 7: Payout Rates Are Only Relevant If You Win Big

Some players assume payout rates matter only for jackpot hunters. In fact, the RTP shapes the expected cost of every bet you place, whether it is a £1 spin or a £500 hand. Over the course of many sessions, a difference of a few percentage points adds up to a meaningful amount of money. Understanding RTP and house edge helps you estimate what entertainment will cost you, rather than being surprised by it later.

Where That Leaves You

Payout rates are a long-run statistic, not a short-term promise. They do not tell you when a machine will pay, they do not change because of your recent luck, and they do not guarantee a return on any single session. Treat them as a way to compare games, set a sensible budget, and decide how much you are comfortable spending for fun. If you ever feel that gambling is affecting your finances, relationships, or wellbeing, stopping early and asking for support is always the right call.