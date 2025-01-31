Top Neighborhoods in Singapore for Expats – Where to Buy or Rent Property

Top Neighborhoods in Singapore for Expats – Where to Buy or Rent...

Singapore remains one of the most sought-after destinations for expats due to its thriving economy, world-class infrastructure, and exceptional quality of life.

Whether you’re moving for work, family, or simply a new experience, choosing the right neighborhood is crucial for comfort and convenience. Parktown Residence might be the place where you will find the perfect real estate.

Here are some of the top areas where expats frequently buy or rent property, offering a balance of accessibility, lifestyle, and investment potential.

1. Holland Village – The Vibrant Expat Hub

Holland Village has long been a favorite among expats due to its Western-style cafes, international restaurants, and lively atmosphere. The area is particularly attractive to professionals and families looking for a social yet tranquil environment.

Served by Holland Village MRT and several bus routes, making it convenient for daily commuting. Best for: Young professionals, social expats, and those who enjoy an active nightlife.

2. Orchard Road – Luxury Living at Its Best

For expats who prefer a cosmopolitan lifestyle, Orchard Road is an ideal choice.

Known as Singapore’s premier shopping district, this area boasts high-end condos, fine dining, and top-tier entertainment.

Centrally located with easy access to Orchard MRT and major bus lines. Best for: High-income expats, business executives, and luxury seekers.

3. East Coast – Beachside Serenity with City Convenience

Expats who prioritize a more laid-back lifestyle will find East Coast an attractive option. The neighborhood is famous for its parks, seaside views, and spacious housing options.

Served by the upcoming Thomson-East Coast MRT Line, making it more accessible in the near future. Best for: Families, outdoor enthusiasts, and those seeking a relaxed pace of life.

4. Bukit Timah – Nature and Prestige

Bukit Timah is one of Singapore’s most prestigious residential districts, offering a mix of luxury condos, bungalows, and greenery. With some of the country’s best international schools nearby, it’s a top choice for expat families.

Served by Downtown Line MRT and major expressways. Best for: Families with school-age children and nature lovers.

5. Tanjong Pagar – The Modern Expat Community

Tanjong Pagar is a thriving district filled with high-rise condominiums, hip cafes, and vibrant nightlife.

With its proximity to the Central Business District (CBD), it attracts working professionals who enjoy an urban lifestyle.

Direct MRT access and well-connected roads for quick city travel. Best for: Corporate professionals and young couples.

6. Sentosa Cove – Exclusive Waterfront Living

For those seeking an island retreat with a luxurious touch, Sentosa Cove stands out as an exclusive enclave.

Known for its beachfront villas and high-end condominiums, it offers a resort-style living experience.

Well-connected to the mainland via bridges and shuttle services. Best for: Affluent expats looking for privacy and waterfront living.

7. Novena – A Hidden Gem for Expats

Novena is an underrated but excellent choice for expats seeking a quieter alternative to the CBD. It has a mix of modern condos, great healthcare facilities, and excellent connectivity.

Close to Novena MRT and major expressways. Best for: Healthcare professionals and those seeking a central yet peaceful location.

8. Punggol – Affordable and Growing in Popularity

Punggol is rapidly emerging as a vibrant residential area, offering modern housing developments at competitive prices. It is a prime option for expats looking to invest or rent in an up-and-coming neighborhood.

Linked by the North-East MRT Line and LRT services. Best for: Budget-conscious expats and young families.

Final Thoughts

Singapore offers a diverse range of neighborhoods catering to different lifestyles, budgets, and priorities.

When choosing where to buy or rent, factors like proximity to work, amenities, and transport links play a crucial role in making the best decision.