How to Choose the Right Wig for Your Face Shape ─ 2024 Guide

Wigs are great for changing your look or dealing with hair issues. Choosing the right wig can really improve how you look, especially when it matches your face shape. In 2024, wigs are more popular than ever, and there are lots of styles to choose from. It’s important to pick a wig that suits your face because a good wig can make you look fantastic, while a wrong one can do the opposite.

Wigs come in many styles and materials, including synthetic and human hair. With so many choices, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed, especially when you think about things like color, length, and texture. This guide will help you pick the best wig for your face shape so you can confidently choose a style that looks great on you.

One popular type of wig is the pre-everything wig which is easy to wear and looks good on many people. It means that all the pre-work has been done before the wig is shipped out.

You don’t have to do anything extra after you receive it. All you need to do is put on the wig. These wigs are designed to fit different face shapes and solve common problems like cutting the lace, making the wig look natural, and bleaching the knots.

Face Shapes

Face shapes play a big role in picking the right wig. The main face shapes are oval, round, square, heart, and diamond. Each shape has unique features that affect how different wigs look on you. Knowing your face shape is the first step in picking a wig that matches your natural looks.

Oval Faces

Oval faces are very balanced, so they look good with many different wig styles. People with oval faces can try different lengths, textures, and colors. Long, layered wigs can highlight the symmetry of an oval face, while shorter styles can show off the cheekbones. The key is to avoid heavy styles that might mess with the natural balance of the face.

With a pre-everything wig, an oval face can look great with styles that have natural movement and flow. Wavy or curly styles, as well as straight and sleek looks, can all work well, depending on what you like. The adaptability of the oval face shape makes it a good choice for trying out different wigs.

Round Faces

Round faces have fuller cheeks and a rounded chin, so it’s best to pick wig styles that make the face look longer. Wigs that are longer than shoulder length or have layers can help make a round face look longer. Side-swept bangs or asymmetrical styles can also help by drawing attention away from the roundness. It’s important to avoid styles that make the face look wider.

For a pre-everything wig, a round face looks good with styles that have some volume at the top or soft waves that make the face look longer. Straight and sleek styles can also work well, especially if they have some layers or texture to break up the roundness. The goal is to create balance and not make the face look wider.

Square Faces

Square faces have a strong jawline and broad foreheads, so it’s good to pick wig styles that soften these angles. Wigs with soft curls, waves, or layers can help balance the strong features of a square face. Side-swept bangs or off-center parts can help make the face look more rounded.

A pre-everything wig for a square face should focus on adding softness and movement. Wavy or curly styles work well, as do layered cuts that frame the face. It’s important to avoid blunt cuts or styles that make the face look even square. Instead, focus on wigs that soften and balance the natural angles.

Heart-Shaped Faces

Heart-shaped faces have a wide forehead and narrow chin, so it’s best to pick wig styles that add volume around the jawline. Medium-length wigs with layers or curls can help balance the proportions of a heart-shaped face. Side-swept bangs or styles with volume at the sides can help make the forehead look less wide.

For a pre-everything wig, a heart-shaped face looks best with styles that balance the forehead and chin. Medium-length wigs with soft waves or curls are ideal, as they add volume where needed and make the face look balanced. Avoid styles that make the forehead look wider or the chin look narrower.

Choosing Good Wig for Diamond Faces

Diamond-shaped faces have a narrow forehead and chin with wider cheekbones. The best wig style for this face shape adds balance by making the forehead and chin look wider while making the cheekbones look narrower. Soft curls, waves, or layers can help achieve this balance.

A pre-everything wig for a diamond-shaped face should focus on creating a balanced look. Wigs with volume at the forehead and chin, or styles that frame the face with soft waves or layers, work well. It’s important to avoid styles that make the cheekbones look wider, as this can make the face look unbalanced. Instead, choose wigs that make the face look symmetrical.

Why Choose a Pre-Everything Wig?

The reason to opt is multi-fold. Firstly, it helps you save money as getting a wig installed in a salon can be quite expensive. With a pre-everything wig, you eliminate the need for a stylist and can easily install it yourself.

Secondly, it saves you time. Traditional wig installation can take anywhere between 1 to 2 hours. However, with this, you can complete the installation process in just a matter of minutes.

Thirdly, pre-everything wigs are beginner-friendly. The process of installing a wig typically involves several steps such as cutting lace, plucking the hairline, applying adhesive, creating baby hair, and styling the hair. But with this, all these steps are already taken care of, allowing you to install it even if you have zero skills in this area.

Lastly, you can say goodbye to using glue with pre-everything wigs. These wigs use silicone anti-slip strips and adjustable bands to ensure a secure fit without the need for any glue. Additionally, they come with pre-ear tab tape to prevent the lace from lifting.

Conclusion

Choosing the right wig for your face shape can make a big difference in how you look and feel. By understanding your face shape and picking a wig that matches it, you can enhance your natural beauty and enjoy the versatility of modern wigs.

The pre-everything wig offers an easy and stylish option for those who want a ready-to-wear solution that flatters their face shape. Whether you have an oval, round, square, heart, or diamond face shape, there are many wig styles to try and enjoy.

With the right information and some experimentation, you can find a wig that fits your style and enhances your unique features.