The Hidden Truth About Wheel Theft And The Myths Around Fixing The Problem

Thousands of Americans have been victims of wheel theft over the years, yet most may not fully appreciate what a widespread problem it is. Data suggests the problem is growing, and thus, the odds of waking up and finding your car on cinder blocks, wheels missing, is as high as ever. It is a quick, easy, and lucrative crime for thieves, and there have not been ideal solutions to protect oneself.

Thankfully, improvements, inventions, and disruptive new technologies present hope and reason for optimism! New, promising, innovative solutions seek to provide a superior theft deterrent with more layers of protection and enhanced security features. Some new solutions cover the lug nuts completely, while others use an actual individualized lock and key solution.

Lock Horns LLC presents a more advanced and refined wheel locking solution with their product: “Wheel Locks… that Actually Lock.” This personalized solution offers customers a uniquely engineered lug nut with double-locking technology (including introducing an individualized lock and key to the field) for those aiming to maximally safeguard their vehicle and deter thieves.

It is important for vehicle owners to understand two main myths about wheel theft as they consider how best to protect themselves.

MYTH #1 ─ Wheel theft isn’t a big problem

TRUTH ─ Auto and wheel theft are incredibly common

Data from the National Insurance Crime Bureau suggests car theft in the US occurs about once every 32 seconds. Wheel theft is easier than car theft, so is likely comparable, if not more problematic. Wheel and tire theft claims increased in 2023, according to WheelNet.

A wheel theft crime is:

Fast, as all 4 wheels can be removed in mere minutes.

Easy, as it requires minimal equipment (e.g., torque wrench to remove lug nuts) and doesn’t require many people to accomplish.

Anonymous, as thieves can commit crimes in early morning hours and wear face masks and other disguises to avoid being identified by video recordings.

Low risk and high reward, as there is a high likelihood of getting away without being caught.

Lucrative, as tires and rims are in high demand and can be resold for thousands.

Ripe with opportune targets, as common cars and luxury cars both earn thieves a significant payday.

Indefensible, as wheel owners have not had ideal defense systems.

MYTH #2 ─ My wheels could never be stolen because…

I don’t live in an area with much crime

TRUTH ─ Car and wheel theft are most frequent around major cities; however, similar to any theft, criminals often travel to any area they find desirable to strike. Unfortunately, the everyday driver likely does not consider that a wheel thief may be lurking in the background, could have already spotted their car, and targeted it for their next heist, watching and waiting for the right moment to spring into action.

I don’t drive a luxury car or have fancy rims

TRUTH ─ Common cars (e.g., Honda, Chevrolet, Ford) and luxury cars (e.g., Lexus, Genesis, BMW) are both theft targets. Common cars may even be greater targets since finding a buyer may be easier. The average value of four tires and wheels is $2,800 according to Premium Services.

My current ‘wheel locks’ fix the problem and protect me sufficiently

TRUTH ─ Most protect their vehicles’ wheels with ‘wheel locks’ – specialized lug nuts, one per wheel, with a flower-like design and a complimentary adapter for installation and removal.

While these may deter some thieves, the sophisticated thief likely laughs and is undaunted by this insufficient solution, as they can purchase the exact same wheel lock and adapter you did and easily remove your lug nuts and wheels.

The name of the product wheel ‘locks’ is a misnomer, as they do not actually lock. They are intended as a simple deterrent that hopes to push the thief to another car on the street with standard lug nuts.

TRUTH ─ Wheel theft can happen to anyone at any time

Every day, millions of Americans rely heavily on their vehicles – driving to work, the gas station, running errands, dropping kids off at school or a soccer game, and finally, parking it at home. The average person doesn’t consider that wheel theft could prevent them from using their vehicle the next day. The average person may not have thousands of dollars to spend just to drive it again.

Locking up our belongings is critical to our sense of security and peace of mind. We strive to protect ourselves, our families, our possessions, and our identities from being stolen. We lock everything: our homes, cars, bikes, computers, desks, filing cabinets, gym lockers, and more. It is an unfortunate reality of the world we live in, which requires protection on many fronts. Add car wheels to the list – they need a lock to prevent theft.

Tips to Protect Against a Wheel Thief Include

Park safe ─ Whenever possible, park your car in a garage or driveway instead of on-street. Lock up ─ Lock your wheels like you lock your car doors – with a key! Use a product that provides an individualized solution like a lock and key for optimal theft deterrence and security. Store safely ─ Store the key and/or adapter somewhere other than your glove compartment – there have been thieves who have broken car windows to search the glove compartment for the adapters.

Understanding the myths and truths of wheel theft and arming yourself with a superior theft deterrent should better protect your investment, your family, and your security. Following these key steps will hopefully help prevent the invasive, awful feeling of being robbed and help give peace of mind.

Bio

David Lichter is the Founder and Owner of Lock Horns, whose locking system patent is the foundation for their first product to market: Wheel Locks… that Actually Lock!™ David has been a scientist in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries for >20 years, and applies his expertise in the scientific method, organization, and problem-solving to entrepreneurship – to create, innovate, and drive progress.

In 2009 David woke up to his new car on cinder blocks, wheels nearly stolen. After searching the market unsuccessfully for a higher quality wheel locking system, he finally decided to ‘reinvent the wheel’ lock to create a superior theft deterrent, and ‘lock horns’ with thieves to help millions of vehicle owners protect themselves and their families.