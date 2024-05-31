Top 9 Seafood Buffets at Hong Kong Hotels

Hong Kong’s culinary scene is as dynamic as its cityscape. Among the myriad dining options, seafood buffets at top hotels stand out, offering a feast for the senses.

Picture yourself surrounded by an array of seafood, from succulent lobsters to freshly shucked oysters, all meticulously prepared by expert chefs.

Whether you’re a local or a tourist, these buffets promise a gastronomic adventure.

Let’s explore the best seafood buffets that Hong Kong hotels have to offer.

1. The Verandah at The Repulse Bay

Located at The Repulse Bay, The Verandah offers an exquisite buffet with a stunning view of the South China Sea. The colonial-style architecture adds a touch of elegance to your dining experience in one of the best hotels in Hong Kong.

Highlights

Oysters ─ Freshly shucked and served with a variety of condiments.

Lobsters ─ Steamed and grilled to perfection.

Sashimi ─ A selection of the freshest cuts, including tuna, salmon, and more.

Why Visit?

The Verandah provides a serene dining environment with top-notch seafood and impeccable service. It’s perfect for a romantic dinner or a relaxing weekend brunch.

2. Café Kool at Kowloon Shangri-La

Café Kool, situated in the Kowloon Shangri-La, offers a diverse buffet with an international flair. The open kitchen concept allows you to watch the chefs in action as they prepare your seafood dishes.

Highlights

Seafood on ice ─ A lavish spread of prawns, mussels, and crabs.

Japanese corner ─ Fresh sushi and sashimi prepared to order.

Seafood paella ─ A flavorful dish packed with fresh seafood and aromatic spices.

Why Visit?

Café Kool’s buffet is a melting pot of flavors, combining Asian and Western culinary traditions. It’s ideal for those who enjoy a variety of seafood dishes in a vibrant, bustling atmosphere.

3. Harbourside at InterContinental Hong Kong

Harbourside, located in the InterContinental Hong Kong, offers a luxurious buffet with panoramic views of Victoria Harbour. The elegant setting and live cooking stations make it a memorable dining experience.

Highlights

King crab ─ Steamed and served with butter sauce.

Sashimi bar ─ Featuring premium cuts of fish.

Seafood risotto ─ Creamy and rich, packed with fresh seafood.

Why Visit?

Harbourside combines luxury with culinary excellence, offering an array of seafood delicacies in a sophisticated environment. It’s perfect for special occasions or a classy night out.

4. The Market at Hotel ICON

The Market at Hotel ICON offers a contemporary buffet inspired by street markets around the world. The vibrant decor and interactive food stations create an exciting dining atmosphere.

Highlights

Boston lobsters ─ Grilled and served with garlic butter.

Oyster bar ─ Featuring oysters from different regions.

Seafood laksa ─ A spicy and aromatic noodle soup with generous seafood portions.

Why Visit?

The Market’s buffet is a culinary journey, offering diverse dishes in a modern setting. It’s perfect for foodies looking to explore global flavors.

5. Café Too at Island Shangri-La

Café Too at Island Shangri-La offers a dynamic buffet with live cooking stations and an extensive selection of dishes. The stylish decor and energetic ambiance make it a popular dining spot.

Highlights

Seafood tower ─ A grand display of lobsters, prawns, and more.

Sushi and sashimi ─ Freshly prepared with high-quality ingredients.

Seafood pasta ─ Cooked to order with your choice of seafood.

Why Visit?

Café Too is known for its high energy and variety, making it a great place for groups and families. The interactive stations add a fun element to your dining experience.

6. The Lounge & Bar at The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong

Located on the 102nd floor, The Lounge & Bar at The Ritz-Carlton offers a buffet with breathtaking views of the city. The elegant setting and gourmet offerings create a truly elevated dining experience.

Highlights

Alaskan king crab ─ Steamed and served with lemon butter.

Caviar ─ Served with blinis and traditional accompaniments.

Lobster bisque ─ Rich and creamy, packed with lobster flavor.

Why Visit?

Dining at The Lounge & Bar is a unique experience, offering gourmet seafood and stunning views. It’s perfect for those looking to indulge in luxury.

7. Clarendon at Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong (@mo_hkg)

A Taste of Tradition

Clarendon at Mandarin Oriental combines traditional Cantonese flavors with a modern twist. The buffet offers a refined selection of dishes in an elegant setting.

Highlights

Abalone ─ Braised and served with premium soy sauce.

Peking duck with lobster ─ A unique fusion dish.

Dim sum ─ Featuring seafood options like shrimp dumplings.

Why Visit?

Clarendon offers a sophisticated dining experience, blending traditional and modern flavors. It’s ideal for those seeking a high-end Cantonese seafood buffet.

8. Café on M at InterContinental Grand Stanford Hong Kong

Café on M offers a buffet with a global twist. The extensive selection and live cooking stations provide a diverse and exciting dining experience.

Highlights

Seafood bouillabaisse ─ A rich and flavorful French stew.

Sashimi and sushi ─ Freshly prepared with an artistic touch.

Grilled seafood ─ Featuring prawns, scallops, and more.

Why Visit?

Café on M’s buffet offers a world tour of flavors, making it a great choice for adventurous eaters. The relaxed yet elegant setting adds to the experience.

9. The Clipper Lounge at Mandarin Oriental, Hong Kong

Timeless Elegance

The Clipper Lounge offers a buffet in a classic and elegant setting. The refined atmosphere and top-quality seafood make it a popular choice among discerning diners.

Highlights

Lobster thermidor ─ Baked lobster with a creamy sauce.

Oyster bar ─ Featuring a selection of fresh oysters.

Seafood ravioli ─ Delicate pasta filled with fresh seafood.

Why Visit?

The Clipper Lounge combines timeless elegance with gourmet seafood, providing a luxurious dining experience. It’s perfect for those who appreciate fine dining in a sophisticated environment.

Savor the Sea

Hong Kong’s seafood buffets offer more than just a meal; they provide a culinary adventure that celebrates the ocean’s bounty. From the luxurious settings of five-star hotels to the vibrant, modern dining spaces, there’s a buffet to suit every taste and occasion.

Whether you’re a local or a visitor, these top seafood buffets promise an unforgettable dining experience. So, next time you’re in Hong Kong, make sure to dive into these oceanic feasts and savor the flavors of the sea.