When it comes to home decor, reclaimed tiles have become a popular choice for those looking to infuse their spaces with a vintage charm. These not only offer a unique aesthetic but also tell a story, adding character and history to any room. In this blog post, we will explore the top 7 types that can help you achieve that coveted vintage look.

1. Antique Terracotta



These are a timeless choice for creating a vintage look. Their natural variations in color and texture add depth and character to any space. Genuine antique terracotta tiles have a unique patina that can’t be replicated by modern manufacturing.

They are also incredibly durable, having stood the test of time, proving their strength and longevity. These reclaimed tiles are versatile and suitable for both floors and walls, making them a great choice for kitchens, bathrooms, and even outdoor spaces.

Installation Tips

Ensure the subfloor is level and clean.

Terracotta is porous, so sealing the tiles before and after installation is crucial to prevent stains and water damage.

Use a complementary grout color to enhance the vintage look.

2. Victorian Encaustic

Victorian encaustic tiles are known for their intricate patterns and vibrant colors. These were popular in the 19th century and were commonly used in hallways, porches, and bathrooms. They bring a touch of elegance and history to modern homes.

Installation Tips

Pay careful attention to aligning the patterns during installation.

Regular cleaning and resealing help maintain the tiles’ beauty and integrity.

Ideal for areas that need a visual statement, like entryways and hallways.

3. Reclaimed Cement Tiles

Cement tiles, also known as hydraulic tiles, have been used for centuries in Mediterranean countries. Their bold patterns and colors can create stunning focal points in any room. They are a great way to add a vintage touch with a bit of flair.

These offer unique designs as each tile is hand-poured, resulting in one-of-a-kind patterns. Reusing tiles reduces waste and supports sustainable practices, making them an eco-friendly choice. Cement tiles are also known for their strength and longevity.

Installation Tips

Cement tiles need to be sealed to protect against stains and moisture.

They can be brittle, so handle and cut with care during installation.

Use them as accents, backsplashes, or even on stair risers for a unique look.

4 Vintage Subway

Subway tiles first became popular in the early 20th century and have remained a design staple ever since. They offer a chance to incorporate this classic look with an authentic vintage feel.

These provide a timeless style with a clean, simple look that never goes out of fashion. They are versatile and can be used in various settings, from kitchens to bathrooms to fireplaces. Additionally, their smooth surface makes them easy to maintain.

Installation Tips

Decide whether you want a traditional brick layout or something more creative like herringbone.

Choosing a contrasting grout color can make the tiles pop and add to the vintage feel.

Consider using different sizes to create interest and texture.

5. Art Deco

Art Deco tiles are characterized by their geometric patterns, bold colors, and luxurious materials. They bring a touch of the roaring ’20s into modern homes, offering a unique and glamorous vintage look.

These stand out with their distinctive design and luxurious appeal, often made with high-quality materials like marble and glass. They capture the essence of a bygone era of opulence and elegance, adding historical charm to your space.

Installation Tips

Carefully plan the placement to ensure the geometric patterns align perfectly.

Use them in areas where they can be a focal point, like a fireplace surround or a feature wall.

Combine with other materials like wood or metal for a truly unique look.

In Summary

Each type of tile brings its own history, character, and beauty, making your space truly one-of-a-kind. Whether you choose antique terracotta, Victorian encaustic, or hand-painted Spanish tiles, you can create a timeless look that reflects your personal style.